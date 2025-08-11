JioFinance app offers paid tax filing and planning to simplify returns

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Monday said taxpayers can take assistance of JioFinance App for filing their returns as it has launched planning and filing module on its platform.
Aimed at making tax planning and income tax return (ITR) filing simpler, smarter, and more affordable, the new feature has been developed in partnership with TaxBuddy, an online tax filing and advisory service, JFSL said in a statement.
The tax filing feature allows users to either file returns themselves, or opt for expert-assisted filing, with plans starting as low as Rs 24 for self-service options, and Rs 999 for assisted options.
The module includes two core features -- tax planner and tax filing, it said, adding that the tax filing feature is designed to address common challenges such as confusion between old and new tax regimes, helping customers save taxes by ensuring deductions under sections like 80C and 80D are not missed, and eliminating over-reliance on costly intermediaries.
The tax planner helps individuals project and reduce their future tax liabilities by offering personalised deduction mapping, housing rent allowance evaluation, and regime comparisons, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
