IHCL, Ambuja Neotia plan joint hospitality investments beyond Bengal

Leading hotel chain Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Kolkata's Ambuja Neotia Group are exploring the possibility of expanding their strategic partnership beyond management contracts into joint investments in hospitality projects, senior executives from both companies said on Friday.

The development marks a deepening of their existing relationship, with IHCL currently managing six of Ambuja Neotia's properties and another 7-8 in the pipeline across various locations. In July, IHCL had announced the signing of an additional 15 hotels with the group, slated for development over the next three years.

IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said the company is looking at joint investment opportunities with Ambuja Neotia Group. He noted that while the group's preference has traditionally been West Bengal, it is now showing readiness to explore projects in neighbouring regions. He added that IHCL has several projects available for collaboration if the group decides to expand further.

Ambuja Neotia Group Chairman Harshvardhan Neotia clarified that any co-investment focus would largely be on ventures outside West Bengal. "We already have so many properties in Bengal, I don't need a partner here," he said, pointing out that the group has around 11 or 12 properties operational or under construction in the state. Neotia added that there are no ongoing discussions yet, but the group remains open to future opportunities. However, he cautioned that Ambuja Neotia would proceed carefully, as it is relatively unfamiliar with other states. "We are willing to go, and partnering would help us leverage IHCL's experience and infrastructure," he said.