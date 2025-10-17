Home / Companies / News / IHCL, Ambuja Neotia plan joint hospitality investments beyond Bengal

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Leading hotel chain Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Kolkata's Ambuja Neotia Group are exploring the possibility of expanding their strategic partnership beyond management contracts into joint investments in hospitality projects, senior executives from both companies said on Friday.

The development marks a deepening of their existing relationship, with IHCL currently managing six of Ambuja Neotia's properties and another 7-8 in the pipeline across various locations. In July, IHCL had announced the signing of an additional 15 hotels with the group, slated for development over the next three years.

IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said the company is looking at joint investment opportunities with Ambuja Neotia Group. He noted that while the group's preference has traditionally been West Bengal, it is now showing readiness to explore projects in neighbouring regions. He added that IHCL has several projects available for collaboration if the group decides to expand further.

Ambuja Neotia Group Chairman Harshvardhan Neotia clarified that any co-investment focus would largely be on ventures outside West Bengal. "We already have so many properties in Bengal, I don't need a partner here," he said, pointing out that the group has around 11 or 12 properties operational or under construction in the state.

Neotia added that there are no ongoing discussions yet, but the group remains open to future opportunities. However, he cautioned that Ambuja Neotia would proceed carefully, as it is relatively unfamiliar with other states. "We are willing to go, and partnering would help us leverage IHCL's experience and infrastructure," he said.

The strengthened partnership coincides with the reopening of the Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa at Raichak, which has been relaunched under the 'Taj' brand. Ambuja Neotia has so far invested Rs 300 crore in the property's rejuvenation and plans to invest another Rs 50 crore, making it the group's single largest investment in a hospitality asset.

The two partners are also exploring the introduction of a hi-tech boat service to ferry guests from Kolkata to the Raichak property via the Hooghly river, aimed at enhancing travel comfort and cutting journey time by nearly 50 per cent.

Chhatwal added that the second half of the current fiscal is expected to be "very strong" for the country's hospitality sector.

Topics :Company NewsIHCLbengaljoint ventures in India

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

