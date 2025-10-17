Home / Companies / News / Bank of India Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 7.62% on dip in credit costs

Bank of India Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 7.62% on dip in credit costs

The Mumbai-based lender's shares ended 1.67 per cent lower, closing at Rs 123.30 per share on the BSE

The bank's capital adequacy stood at 16.69 per cent, with Common Equity Tier-I capital at 14.49 per cent at the end of September 2025.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) reported a 7.62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 2,555 crore for the July–September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) on the back of a reduction in credit costs.
 
The Mumbai-based lender’s shares ended 1.67 per cent lower, closing at Rs 123.30 per share on the BSE.
 
Its net interest income (NII) shrank by 1.24 per cent to Rs 5,912 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 5,986 crore in the same quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). The net interest margin (NIM) declined by 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 2.41 per cent in Q2FY26 from 2.81 per cent a year ago.
 
R Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer, BOI, said net profit improved due to a decline in provisions for bad loans. The NII should begin to improve after deposit repricing is complete in the second half. The transmission of repo rate cuts to customers is already through, he added.
 
The bank’s non-interest income, comprising treasury, fees, commissions, etc., fell by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,220 crore in Q2FY26. Profit from treasury activities, including the sale and revaluation of investments, nosedived by 57 per cent to Rs 314 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 730 crore a year ago. The bank does not expect much treasury income in the third quarter, given prevailing market conditions, Karnatak said in a virtual media interaction after the results.
 
The credit costs — or provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) — declined sharply to Rs 472 crore in Q2FY26, down from Rs 1,427 crore a year ago. 
 
Advances grew 14.03 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7.09 trillion in Q2FY26. Retail, agriculture, and MSME advances grew by 17.02 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.47 trillion in the September quarter of FY26.
 
Karnatak said credit offtake, including during the festive season, is expected to be robust in the second half of the financial year. There is a sanctioned credit pipeline of Rs 70,000 crore in corporate, retail, and agricultural loans.
 
Total deposits increased 10.08 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8.53 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current accounts and savings accounts (CASA) — declined to 40 per cent at the end of September 2025, down from 41 per cent a year ago.
 
The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross NPAs declining to 2.54 per cent in September 2025 from 4.41 per cent in September 2024. Net NPAs also declined to 0.65 per cent in September 2025 from 0.94 per cent in September 2024. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, improved to 93.39 per cent in September 2025 from 92.22 per cent a year ago.
 
The bank’s capital adequacy stood at 16.69 per cent, with Common Equity Tier-I capital at 14.49 per cent at the end of September 2025.
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

