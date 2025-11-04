Deutsche Borse to open Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad for expansion

German company Deutsche Borse would open its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, the Telangana government said on Tuesday.

A delegation led by German Consul General in Chennai Michael Hasper met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the German team briefed him about the GCC which is being established as part of the Borse company's expansion, a release from the government said.

The new facility will provide at least 1,000 job opportunities in the IT sector in the GCC in the next two years, it said.

Thanking the German company for choosing Hyderabad to set up the GCC, the chief minister said Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and that the state government would extend full support to global investors.