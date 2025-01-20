PepsiCo partners with Tata's Ching's Secret to launch new Kurkure flavour

PepsiCo India has partnered with Tata Consumer Products’ Ching’s Secret to launch a new flavour of the popular crunchy snack Kurkure.

The flavour, which will be seasoned with Ching’s Secret schezwan chutney flavour, is available at three price points of Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 across India.

Tata Consumer Products had acquired Ching’s Secret in 2024.

“PepsiCo India is excited to partner with Tata Consumer Products’ Ching’s Secret for this milestone collaboration. Kurkure has always led the way in introducing trendsetting innovations within the snacking category, and this partnership underscores our commitment to delivering flavours that truly connect with evolving consumer preferences,” Aastha Bhasin, marketing director, Kurkure & Doritos, PepsiCo India said in its press release.

“With fusion flavours becoming increasingly popular, this collaboration brings together Kurkure’s crunchy, masaaledaar magic with the fiery and tangy kick of Ching’s schezwan chutney to create a truly unique desi Chinese snacking experience. Together, this collaboration brings two well-loved brands in their categories to celebrate a snacking innovation that blends flavours enjoyed by consumers across India,” she said.

Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, said in the release, “This collaboration is set to surprise and delight consumers, promising an unforgettable sensory adventure.”

The tie-up comes at a time when PepsiCo is reportedly eyeing a larger share in the Indian snack market and is said to have made a bid for stake in Indian snack major, Haldiram.

Also, the snacks market in India, which currently stands at $17.11 billion, is expected to grow annually at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66 per cent from 2025-2029, according to data by Statista.

PepsiCo India said that this collaboration marks a landmark in the snacking industry by uniting two distinctly Indian brands, Kurkure and Ching’s Secret, whose shared ethos of bold, authentic, and flavoursome snacks resonate deeply with the evolving Indian consumer.