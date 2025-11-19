Dell names Anurag Arora as senior director, GM for India consumer biz

Dell Technologies on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anurag Arora as senior director and general manager, consumer sales for India market.
Arora will drive business growth, sales and strategy for the consumer segment across the India market, the company said in a release.
He brings 28 years of experience with brands across sales, product management, channel distribution, large format retail, e-commerce and brand websites.
Arora joined Dell Technologies in July 2020, and has since played a key role in shaping strategies for the India consumer business, including Dell.com and retail channels, the release added.
Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies noted Arora's understanding of the omnichannel landscape and proven track record of driving growth are invaluable assets for the company.
"Under his leadership, we are confident in advancing our strategic priorities, delivering innovative technology and enhancing customer experience," Rishi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
