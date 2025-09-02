Home / Companies / News / IT firm TCS receives $644 million order from Scandinavian insurer Tryg

India's $283 billion IT sector has been facing a rough patch as clients hold back non-essential spending because of weak demand, persistent inflation and lingering uncertainty over U.S. trade policies. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services has bagged a 550 million euro ($643.89 million) order from Scandinavian insurance firm Tryg, the company said on Tuesday, announcing its first mega deal this fiscal year.

TCS, during the seven-year deal tenure, will leverage its suite of AI and cloud solutions across Tryg's entire IT operations, the company said.

India's $283 billion IT sector has been facing a rough patch as clients hold back non-essential spending because of weak demand, persistent inflation and lingering uncertainty over U.S. trade policies.

Mega deals have become a rarity in the current demand environment.

TCS Chief Executive K Krithivasan, in July, flagged that there were delays in client decision-making and project starts.

In late July, TCS also announced laying off 2% or 12,000 employees, mostly mid- and senior-level roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

