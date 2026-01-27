India-EU FTA: Large market opens up, says Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava

He added with import duty on electric cars for vehicles exported from India to eventually go to zero (for vehicles running on the internal combustion engine, they will go to zero from 10 per cent now) as envisaged in the FTA, it would provide an advantage for companies like Maruti Suzuki to manufacture the models in India and ship them to Europe. The firm is exporting its electric Vitara to Europe.
The FTA will allow European carmakers to export to India at a lower duty of 35 per cent to begin with, eventually going down to 10 per cent. It also sets an annual quota of 250,000 imported cars, which have to be priced above ₹25 lakh. But does this give enough protection to Indian carmakers? Bhargava said: “Do we want protection even after over 75 years (of independence)? The fact is hardly any of them makes high-end luxury models like BMW or Merc, except a few. European carmakers will want to bring their high-end cars to India, where they have high margins. However, I am not so sure whether Ferraris will be imported because they would be unaffordable even with lower duties.”