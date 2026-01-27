India-EU FTA: Large market opens up, says Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava

He added with import duty on electric cars for vehicles ex­p­o­rted from India to eventually go to zero (for vehicles running on the internal combustion en­gine, they will go to zero from 10 per cent now) as envisaged in the FTA, it would provide an ad­vantage for companies like Mar­uti Suzuki to manufacture the mo­dels in India and ship them to Europe. The firm is ex­p­orting its electric Vitara to E­urope.

The FTA will allow European carmakers to export to India at a lower duty of 35 per cent to begin with, eventually going down to 10 per cent. It also sets an annual quota of 250,000 imported cars, which have to be priced above ₹25 lakh. But does this give eno­ugh protection to Indian carmakers? Bhargava said: “Do we want protection even after over 75 years (of independence)? The fact is hardly any of them makes high-end luxury mod­els like BMW or Merc, except a few. European carma­k­e­rs will want to bring their high-end cars to India, where they have high marg­i­ns. However, I am not so sure wh­ether Ferraris will be imported because they wo­uld be un­affordable even with lower duties.”