Swiggy enables grocery, food delivery via ChatGPT and other AI tools

The company has launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations across various business verticals, covering Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Dineout.

MCP functions as a “universal connector” — like a USB-C port — standardising how AI agents interact with application programming interfaces (APIs). As multiple agentic tools enter the market, it reduces the need for custom integrations, enabling AI systems to plug into existing software and execute user-initiated tasks directly.

With Swiggy’s move, AI agents can perform complex tasks that usually require navigating multiple app screens. For instance, if a user writes, “I need to order ingredients to make Hyderabadi biryani,” the AI agent can handle the entire process, which includes searching for products, comparing options, building and updating the cart, applying the best offers or coupons, getting addresses, placing the order, and even tracking delivery.

Commenting on the development, Madhusudhan Rao, chief technology officer at Swiggy, said the process will bring ease and personalisation, making on-demand convenience feel effortless. “Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further by allowing users to simply express what they want, when they want it, whether it is to book a table at their favourite restaurant or order drinks and snacks for a match-viewing party,” he said.