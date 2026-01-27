Flipkart Group names two senior executives ahead of its planned IPO

The Flipkart Group named two senior executives as it seeks to strengthen governance and scale its core businesses. Jason Chappel joins as vice president and group controller, while Amer Hussain has been appointed vice president of supply chain for grocery and Flipkart Minutes.

The appointments reflect Flipkart’s focus on strengthening leadership and governance capabilities in line with its evolving scale and long-term growth ambitions. This includes the company’s next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing, according to sources.

Hussain will be responsible for leading the supply chain strategy for Flipkart’s grocery and Minutes businesses. This includes scaling infrastructure and operations efficiently in line with business growth and strengthening cross-functional collaboration to improve service levels and cost efficiency.

“Flipkart’s grocery and Minutes businesses are at a pivotal stage of growth, and I am thrilled to be part of this journey,” said Hussain. “A resilient, agile, and customer-first supply chain is central to delivering value sustainably at scale, and I look forward to partnering with cross-functional teams to further bolster future-ready operations that support speed, reliability, selection and sustainable growth.” Hussain brings over 25 years of global experience across leading organisations, including The Coca-Cola Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Reliance Consumer Pvt Ltd. His experience spans complex multi-site operations, building agile supply chain networks, driving operational excellence, cost transformation, and leading digital transformation and sustainability initiatives.

In his role as vice president, group controller, Jason Chappel will lead accounting, financial reporting, and internal controls across all Flipkart operations. Chappel brings over two decades of global experience across controllership, audit, M&A, system implementations, and shared services. He joins Flipkart from Walmart, where he most recently served as group director at Walmart Enterprise Business Services, managing back-office finance operations across markets outside the Americas. “I am excited to join Flipkart at a time when the business is scaling rapidly across categories and capabilities,” said Chappel. “Flipkart has built a strong foundation of governance and financial discipline, and I look forward to working closely with teams across Flipkart and Myntra to further strengthen our controllership framework and financial governance.”

During his tenure at Walmart, Chappel held senior leadership roles, including vice president and controller for Walmart China and Japan, where he led financial integration for omnichannel retail. He supported the sale of Seiyu in Japan, as well as serving as vice president and controller for Walmart Canada. He will be based in Bengaluru and will work closely with Flipkart’s existing finance leadership. Seema Nair, chief human resources officer, Flipkart, said, “As Flipkart scales across businesses and capabilities, building leadership depth across critical functions remains a key priority for us. Jason and Amer bring strong global experience in financial governance and operations, and their appointments reflect our long-term focus on strengthening institutional capabilities to support sustainable growth. We are delighted to welcome them to Flipkart.”