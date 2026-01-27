TCS to set up one of its largest delivery centres in Brazil with $37 mn

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the construction of a delivery centre in Londrina, Brazil with an initial investment of $37 million (₹330 crore).

The new campus, which is expected to be completed by 2027, will be the largest in Brazil.

It will create over 1,600 new jobs and serve as a strategic hub supporting clients across industries in Brazil and Latin America. This is the one of the largest investments made by TCS in Latin America, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Palácio Iguaçu, in presence of Carlos Roberto Massa Júnior (Ratinho Júnior), governor of the State of Paraná, Brazil and Bruno Rocha, country head, TCS Brazil.

“This new strategic investment will transform Paraná into one of the major centres of IT services in Brazil. The state government invests heavily in qualified training from the ground up,” Júnior said. This new facility will enable consolidation of the existing workforce into a single location and provide additional capacity to accommodate the new hires. The new TCS-owned facility will function as a strategic hub for collaboration and innovation, enabling business transformation through technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, ERP solutions, among others. “Once ready, the state-of-the-art facility will represent a future ready innovation hub designed to enable digital transformation for clients, contribute to the region’s sustainable growth and offer best-in-class job opportunities for local talent,” Rocha said.

“With over two decades of operations in Brazil and delivery centres across Londrina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and a portfolio of over 200 clients across industries, Brazil remains a strategic market for us. Our recognition as one of the country’s top employers for 10 consecutive years further reflects our deep-rooted presence and people-first approach,” he added. As the largest multinational in the city, TCS currently employs around 2,500 people, operating out of three leased buildings. This strategic expansion, which includes developing the workforce capabilities in Google, AWS, SAP and Microsoft technologies, will bolster innovation for Brazilian and international clients. It will further enable clients to grow amid an environment of constant change, emboldening TCS’ vision to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. As part of this vision, starting this January, TCS offices in Londrina have launched their AI labs, rolling out the global initiative of TCS AI Fridays, a key enabler to accelerate AI adoption and drive AI-first culture.