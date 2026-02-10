India to remain long-term contributor to Coca-Cola's volume growth

He also said digital continues to be an opportunity in India because the country’s infrastructure is very strong and has been accelerating across the country over the last few years.

“We have also invested behind it (digital), with a lot of focus not only on engaging with the consumer through data, tech and AI, but also from a customer point of view, developing a platform that we call Coke Buddy, which connects the bottler to customers through a digital platform that has been growing from day one. We still have one-fourth of the entire outlet base that we can reach in India. But we think that we are already deploying digital ordering on AI, using AI to determine the next best SKU (stock-keeping unit),” he said.