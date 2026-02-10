Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / India to remain long-term contributor to Coca-Cola's volume growth

India to remain long-term contributor to Coca-Cola's volume growth

Coca-Cola has told investors that India will continue to drive long-term volume growth, as it ramps up investments in digital platforms, AI-led tools and market expansion

Coca Cola
premium
Coca Cola
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Coca-Cola told investors in a conference call following its October–December earnings that India is a long-term contributor to its volume growth.
 
“India is a long-term contributor to volume growth. So, that needs to build back and we would expect that to ramp up during the year,” James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer of The Coca-Cola Company, told investors in the post-earnings call.
 
Henrique Braun, executive vice president and chief operating officer (incoming chief executive officer) at the Atlanta-based beverage major, also told investors on the conference call that the company has been investing with its partners ahead of the curve. “We will continue to invest because this is a market for the future. We are still building the industry there and that is why we need to continue to invest ahead of the curve because, really, in these markets you can actually continue to push forward,” he said.
 
He also said digital continues to be an opportunity in India because the country’s infrastructure is very strong and has been accelerating across the country over the last few years.
 
“We have also invested behind it (digital), with a lot of focus not only on engaging with the consumer through data, tech and AI, but also from a customer point of view, developing a platform that we call Coke Buddy, which connects the bottler to customers through a digital platform that has been growing from day one. We still have one-fourth of the entire outlet base that we can reach in India. But we think that we are already deploying digital ordering on AI, using AI to determine the next best SKU (stock-keeping unit),” he said.
 
He said the next phase of growth would be an end-to-end digital platform that would connect not only consumers and customers, but also experiences, translating that engagement into transactions.
 
“So, India, for those reasons, is a market that in that space is going to continue to be ahead of the pack as well,” he added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to sell up to 5% in Bhel at ₹254 per share; OFS opens Wednesday

Premium

Tata Motors bags order to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles to Indonesia

Reliance Consumer Products acquires health foods maker Southern Health

Mahindra Lifespaces and Japan's Mitsui Fudosan announce long-term JV

Carlyle to buy majority stake in Edelweiss home finance arm for ₹2,100 cr

Topics :Artificial intelligencecoca cola indiaCompany NewsBeverages

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story