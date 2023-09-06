India's CBG space gets early gains via conglomerates' entry, govt push

Two of India’s large conglomerates – Adani and Reliance Industries, have laid out plans for setting-up compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants in the next five years. With the entry of the giants, industry executives across the bio-gas value chain turn hopeful for a streamlined supply-chain of feed-stock, better finance and higher off-take. Early signs are already showing, as large players tie-up long-term sourcing.

Few months ago, Adani TotalEnergies invited expression of interest (EOI) from feedstock suppliers for a five-year contract to supply napier grass to its planned CBG plant in Uttar Pradesh. At 600 tonnes per day, the company claims this would be the largest in the country.

In the next five years, Adani TotalEnergies plans to set-up five CBG units across India. Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to add 100 CBG plants in the same time-frame. Further, under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation or SATAT scheme, the government looks to add 5,000 CBG plants and a production of 15 million tonnes.

According to GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) data, there are 58 CBG/ Bio CNG functional plants in India. Gaurav Kedia, chairman for Indian Biogas Association points out India’s feedstock potential is higher than the envisaged capacities.

"Under the government scheme, we are talking about 15 Million tonnes (MT) of CBG. In terms of feedstock available, there is scope to produce up to 60 MT of CBG and given its nature of substituting other fossil-fuel based gases, there is definitely potential demand,” Kedia said. He added, “What stands between the 15 and 60 MT, are challenges such as unavailability of finance, the feedstock supply-chain needs to be streamlined.”

Kedia and others are hopeful the entry of the bigger corporates will address these challenges. RIL looks to consume 5.5 million tonnes of agro-residue and organic waste through CBG, Adani TotalEnergies pegs it at 250-500 tonnes per day for each of its five planned units.

“The bigger players entering and the government push, the entire compressed bio-gas ecosystem and landscape is definitely changing, some of it seen in the last six to eight months. The sector is slowly maturing; it will take some more years,” said Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman for Praj Industries.

Company executives from Praj Industries, in a call in July, informed analysts the company has started witnessing constructive movement in terms of orders from the CBG space, with business confirmation for five projects from a leading business conglomerate to be set over next 15 to 18 months with an option for five more plants.

Chaudhari added, “Not only the ESG (environment, social and governance) aspect but low carbon, clean & renewable fuel with blending opportunities are some of the drivers making the entire value chain viable, be it offtake or feedstock availability.”

Feedstock aggregators are another segment reporting growth. “Aggregators’ job is to formulate village level entrepreneurs. And they procure it from village level entrepreneurs, who can in turn be farmers as well," Kedia said. These aggregator companies then supply to the bigger companies.

Rohit Dev, managing director for Reveille Energy LLP. is one such aggregator, operating in the bio-gas segment. “These conglomerates have made investments in developing the supply chain, through offtake tie-ups with aggregators and also extending finance to vendors for machinery requirements. The number of channel partners for such companies is also increasing,” he said.

Dev and others from the industries hope with conglomerates proving the financial viability of bio-gas in India, willingness of banks to lend to related projects will also increase. “The conglomerates have managed to get the financial machinery to follow their lead,” he said.

The government’s push for CBG, under SATAT, has seen a rather slow start. According to SATAT data, there are 2189 active letters of intent (LOI) to set up CBG plants and so far 48 such plants have been commissioned. The government initiatives, however, have lent further boost to farm-level entrepreneurs. Surendra Choudhary from Rajasthan is one of them. " I have shared interest with the government to set-up a CBG plant. I have the land and a farm, with access to agricultural waste. I will consider the plant if government incentives are offered and the returns are higher than bank fixed deposits," he concludes.