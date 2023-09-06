Home / Companies / News / Lupin to sell generic respiratory drugs on Mark Cuban's online pharmacy

Lupin to sell generic respiratory drugs on Mark Cuban's online pharmacy

The partnership with Cuban-backed Cost Plus Drugs is expected to bolster Lupin's U.S. business, which already accounts for nearly 33% of its 2023 revenue

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Lupin Ltd will sell its generic drugs to treat certain respiratory disorders on billionaire investor Mark Cuban's low-cost online pharmacy in the United States, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The partnership with Cuban-backed Cost Plus Drugs is expected to bolster Lupin's U.S. business, which already accounts for nearly 33% of its 2023 revenue.

Lupin plans to sell its generic drug, tiotropium bromide inhalation powder, which is primarily used in treating airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on the platform.

COPD, also called "smoker's lung", is a potentially deadly disease marked by progressive lung function decline. It is estimated to affect more than 15 million adults in the United States.

Cost Plus Drugs is an online pharmacy focused on selling drugs at lower prices by directly tapping manufacturers.Lupin shares closed 1.77% higher.

Also Read

Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

Lupin hits 52-wk high; rallies 7% on US FDA nod for key respiratory drug

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

In-home cardio care: Lupin Digital, American College of Cardiology tie up

Oyo's India CEO, Europe Head resign ahead of company's public listing

Abbott India recalls batches of Antacid Digene gel after DCGI issues alert

SC stays K'taka HC order quashing 21,000 cr GST notice against Gameskraft

Tata Consumer, Bain in talks with Haldiram promoters to buy majority stake

Reliance Retail signs JV with Alia Bhatt's kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma

Topics :LupinPharma industryonline pharmacy

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story