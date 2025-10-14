India's EAAA Alternatives to invest up to ₹400 bn in clean energy by 2030

Indian money manager EAAA Alternatives is eyeing investing around 400 bln rupees in India's clean energy sector over the next four to five years, targetting around 8 gigawatts of projects through its funds, a top executive said on Tuesday.
EAAA Alternatives on Tuesday got a $60 million commitment from the European Investment Bcoank for the India Energy Transition Fund, which is looking to raise about $300 million by the end of the year.
With commitments from several Indian family offices, the fund has already secured around $170 million of the planned raise.
The Transition Fund could raise up to $500 million, if needed, for investments in climate-focused initiatives such as renewable power generation and clean energy infrastructure, said Subahoo Chordia, EAAA Alternatives CEO.
The fund has identified a pipeline, including projects under development, capacity expansion and support for companies in clean energy and decarbonisation solutions, Chordia said.
There is a scarcity of equity investment by funds in the Indian clean energy space, he added.
India is looking to double its non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 as part of expanding its clean energy portfolio.
EAAA Alternatives manages assets of around $7.3 billion as of 30 June 2025.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app