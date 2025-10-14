Home / Finance / Investment / India's EAAA Alternatives to invest up to ₹400 bn in clean energy by 2030

India's EAAA Alternatives to invest up to ₹400 bn in clean energy by 2030

Oct 14 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
Indian money manager EAAA Alternatives is eyeing investing around 400 bln rupees in India's clean energy sector over the next four to five years, targetting around 8 gigawatts of projects through its funds, a top executive said on Tuesday.

EAAA Alternatives on Tuesday got a $60 million commitment from the European Investment Bcoank for the India Energy Transition Fund, which is looking to raise about $300 million by the end of the year.

With commitments from several Indian family offices, the fund has already secured around $170 million of the planned raise.

The Transition Fund could raise up to $500 million, if needed, for investments in climate-focused initiatives such as renewable power generation and clean energy infrastructure, said Subahoo Chordia, EAAA Alternatives CEO.

The fund has identified a pipeline, including projects under development, capacity expansion and support for companies in clean energy and decarbonisation solutions, Chordia said.

There is a scarcity of equity investment by funds in the Indian clean energy space, he added.

India is looking to double its non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 as part of expanding its clean energy portfolio.

EAAA Alternatives manages assets of around $7.3 billion as of 30 June 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Oct 14 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

