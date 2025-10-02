Abu Dhabi's IHC to pick up 43.5% in Sammaan Capital for $1 billion

Sammaan Capital Limited (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) said on Thursday that a unit of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) has entered into an agreement to invest $1 billion for buying a 43.46 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company.

The board of Sammaan Capital – an upper layer NBFC – today approved a preferential allotment of 330 million equity shares and 307 million warrants worth nearly ₹8,850 crore to Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, a unit of IHC, paving the way for the global investor to assume promoter status in the company with 43.46 per cent shareholding. According to Sebi norms, this would trigger an open offer, giving minority shareholders an exit option due to change in ownership.

The board, at its meeting today, cleared the issue of 330 million equity shares at ₹139 each, which is at an 18 per cent discount to its last closing price of ₹169.55 on Wednesday, aggregating to about ₹4,587 crore, along with 307 million warrants (to be converted into equity shares) for around ₹4,263 crore. Equity markets were closed on Thursday on account of a national holiday. “The transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer for the purchase of an additional 26 per cent stake in the company on an expanded capital basis. Based on the open offer subscription, IHC’s stake post the investment will vary between 41.2 per cent and 63.4 per cent on a fully diluted basis (including shares to be issued pursuant to exercise of warrants),” a joint statement from the companies said. IHC, as a promoter, will have the right to appoint a majority of the board of directors, it said.

The investment will be made in tranches and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, including those from the Reserve Bank of India, Sebi, and the Competition Commission of India. Following the completion of the transaction, IHC's Avenir will hold up to 43.46 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital, becoming its promoter. The transaction marks IHC's foray into the financial services sector in India and represents the largest-ever primary capital infusion by an investor in a non-bank financial company in India, the statement said. The agreement also grants IHC rights to nominate directors to the board, along with certain pre-emption and information rights.

The company will seek shareholder approval for the preferential issue and amendments to its Articles of Association at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for October 29, 2025. “IHC’s $1 billion investment underscores its conviction in the long-term potential of India’s financial sector and its commitment to expanding access to capital, accelerating innovative credit solutions, and supporting inclusive growth,” IHC said in a statement. This $1 billion investment will strengthen IHC’s global portfolio and reinforce its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic financial markets, it said. “India represents a core strategic market for us, and its long-term growth fundamentals are compelling,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC. “This $1 billion investment reaffirms our commitment to supporting Sammaan Capital in its next phase of development, including the adoption of AI to enhance lending and credit solutions, and to contributing meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem,” Shueb added.