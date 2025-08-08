HPCL explores alternative crude sources amid Russian price, sanction risk

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is scouting for alternative crudes to protect itself if it were to stop buying Russian oil due to higher prices and sanctions, its chairman Vikas Kaushal said on Friday.

Indian state refiners have paused buying Russian oil imports as it has become pricey, and President Donald Trump's threatened to impose a penalty on the South Asian nation for purchasing Russian oil.

Trump has decided to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations after trade talks reached a deadlock.

ALSO READ: HPCL Q1 results: Profit skyrockets 548% to ₹4,110 cr on improved margins Kaushal said that while there was no official directive from the government regarding the purchase of Russian oil, HPCL's Russian oil intake in the June quarter fell to 13.2 per cent due to narrowing discounts. "It's not because of any geopolitical reason. It was an economic decision based on what we needed to run in our refineries," Kaushal told an analyst call. HPCL remains open to buying Russian oil if it becomes competitively priced again, he said, adding the company would be able to absorb the financial loss for not processing Russian oil as it has already cut its Russian oil processing.