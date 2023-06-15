Home / Companies / News / India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

To raise the money, Akasa Air has approached potential investors which include PE firms and high-net-worth individuals

BS Web Team New Delhi
India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's youngest airline, Akasa Air, is planning to raise $75-100 million by offering fresh shares, The Economic Times (ET) reports. The airline is doing this to expand its business, people aware of the development were cited in the report.
Moreover, the airline also needs funds to pay for its pre-delivery commitments for aircraft. Earlier, Akasa had placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max; out of this, 19 aircraft have already been delivered, the report said.

To raise the money, Akasa Air has approached potential investors, which include PE firms and high net-worth individuals, the people cited above told ET. The capital will be raised, keeping the valuation of Akasa Air as a benchmark valued at $650 million.
The US-based hedge fund PAR Capital Management will likely increase its holding in the airline, ET reported. Currently, it holds a 6 per cent stake.

When concluded, the fundraising will dilute the Jhunjhunwala family's ownership of the company. As things stand, the family holds around 46 per cent stake in Akasa Air.
There is little clarity on the extent of dilution of the family's stake, but the family will likely maintain its position as the largest stakeholder in the airline, the report added.

ICICI Securities predicts a positive future for the airline, thanks to the healthy growth in traffic and declining jet fuel prices. 
People cited above told ET that the Jhunjhunwala family reserves the right of first refusal on any equity fundraising that Akasa plans.

Starting its operations last year, Akasa Air has leveraged its startup advantage to design a low-cost structure with reduced lease rents. The easy availability of pilots after the pandemic also helped Akasa.
Currently, Akasa Air maintains a fleet of 19 aircraft and holds a four per cent market share. In an earlier announcement, the airline's CEO, Vinay Dube, had said that it was planning to place a triple-digit aircraft order by the end of the year.

Also Read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

From the cockpit: Meet Vinay Dube, co-founder and CEO of Akasa Air

Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame

LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police

Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

SoftBank-backed Unicommerce expands ops in Middle East, Southeast Asia

Flipkart, PhonePe could be $100 bn businesses in India, says Walmart

Apple's racial equity, justice initiative surpasses $200 mn in investments

SmallCap World Fund offloads 1.6% stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 cr

Topics :Akasa AirRakesh JhunjhunwalaBS Web ReportsIndian aviationIndian aviation marketcivil aviation sectorAirline IndiGoAir India

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story