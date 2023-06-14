Home / Companies / News / SmallCap World Fund offloads 1.6% stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 cr

SmallCap World Fund offloads 1.6% stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 cr

SmallCap World Fund on Wednesday sold a 1.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 crore through an open market transaction

Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
SmallCap World Fund on Wednesday sold a 1.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded more than 12.84 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,349.94 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 173.43 crore.

Post the latest transaction, SmallCap World Fund's shareholding has been reduced to 6.39 per cent from the 7.99 per cent stake at the end of March.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

Shares of Aavas Financiers closed on a flat note at Rs 1,351 per piece on the BSE.

Topics :SmallcapAavas Financiers

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

