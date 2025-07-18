Home / Companies / News / Indiamart Q1 results: Net profit rises 35% to ₹153.54 cr, income up 20%

Indiamart Q1 results: Net profit rises 35% to ₹153.54 cr, income up 20%

The company's total income rises 20 per cent YoY to ₹464.539 crore in the first quarter of FY26, the company announced in an exchange filing

IndiaMart
The company had reported a ₹384.505 crore total income in the same quarter last year.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Indiamart Intermesh Limited has reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the net profit of the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 2025-26, it had posted a net profit of ₹113.924 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.
 
The company's total income increased 20 per cent YoY to ₹464.539 crore in the first quarter of FY26, the company announced in an exchange filing, it had reported a ₹384.505 crore total income in the same quarter last year.

Topics :IndiaMARTQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

