Indiamart Q1 results: Net profit rises 35% to ₹153.54 cr, income up 20%

Indiamart Intermesh Limited has reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the net profit of the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 2025-26, it had posted a net profit of ₹113.924 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

The company's total income increased 20 per cent YoY to ₹464.539 crore in the first quarter of FY26, the company announced in an exchange filing, it had reported a ₹384.505 crore total income in the same quarter last year.