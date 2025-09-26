Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil Corp in talks with Vitol for oil trading joint venture: Report

State-run company is expanding the capacity of its three refineries to raise crude processing by 346,000 bpd over the next two years and also plans to build a 180,000 bpd refinery in southern India

Indian Oil
IOC, along with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp, controls 80.8 million metric tons a year (1.62 million barrels per day) of refining capacity, accounting for about 31% of India's total 5.2 million bpd. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is in talks with European trader Vitol to set up a trading joint venture to expand its exposure in global oil markets, three IOC sources told Reuters.

Talks for a potential partnership began last year, two of the sources said.

IOC, along with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp, controls 80.8 million metric tons a year (1.62 million barrels per day) of refining capacity, accounting for about 31 per cent of India's total 5.2 million bpd.

The state-run company is expanding the capacity of its three refineries to raise crude processing by 346,000 bpd over the next two years and also plans to build a 180,000 bpd refinery in southern India.

Vitol is expected to provide IOC with market intelligence and help the company secure crude at better rates, the sources said.

However, one of the sources cautioned that the venture could give Vitol direct access to IOC's crude import strategy.

"There is a risk of our classified information being shared with a trading house. That will put our other suppliers and traders at a disadvantage," the source said.

A second source said any deal with Vitol would be structured on an arms-length basis, and details of the cooperation that would also include refined fuels exports were still being worked out.

IOC and Vitol did not respond to emails seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsIndian Oil Corpjoint ventures in Indiaoil

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

