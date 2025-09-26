Accenture's weak growth guidance raises concerns for Indian IT sector

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Accenture’s guidance of 2–5 per cent growth for its next fiscal indicates that the IT demand environment remains subdued amid tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties, with recovery still some distance away.
What makes this concerning is that it comes despite the world’s largest IT services company reporting 7 per cent growth in its fourth quarter ended August 31 and for the full year. The fact that it still projects muted revenue growth should ring alarm bells for the Indian IT sector.
Discretionary spending remains unchanged, as clients keep a tight grip on budgets, waiting for more clarity before committing to newer technology areas. “From a discretionary perspective, what we've assumed is at the top end of the range, there's no change in discretionary spend, while at the bottom of the range, it allows for deterioration,” chief executive officer Julie Sweet said in an earnings call on Friday.
Accenture remains upbeat, backed by strong bookings of about $81 billion for the last fiscal, which it believes positions it well for the year ahead. It is betting on large transformative deals that boost revenue but compress margins, as such contracts are focused on cost reduction and efficiency.
“We did so against a macroeconomic backdrop that did not improve over FY24,” Sweet added.
Indian IT stocks extended their losses for the fifth straight day, facing selling pressure after Accenture’s weak outlook further dampened sentiment, compounded by concerns over the recent H-1B visa fee hike. On Friday, shares of TCS were down 2 per cent, Infosys 2.5 per cent, Wipro 2.6 per cent, HCL Tech 2 per cent, and Tech Mahindra 2.5 per cent. The broader BSE IT index declined 5 per cent this week.
Accenture distinguished itself from Indian peers with its progress in advanced AI — a term it will use going forward to cover generative AI (GenAI), agentic AI, and physical AI. Bookings from this segment almost doubled to $5.9 billion last fiscal, compared to a year earlier, while revenue tripled to $2.7 billion. The company said it was working on 6,000 projects and now has 77,000 AI and data professionals, up from 40,000 two years ago.
“We know that the gap between mind share and faster actual adoption is because the enterprise reinvention required to truly unlock the value of advanced AI is hard and has significant costs. There is a huge difference between how we're all using AI in our individual lives, which is incredibly easy, and what it takes to use it in an enterprise. The opportunity for AI is at the intersection of business strategy, technology, and organisational readiness. For most companies, the biggest gap between mind share and adoption is tech and organisational readiness,” Sweet cautioned.