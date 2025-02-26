Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IndiGo to damp lease 3 more Boeing 787-9 for international expansion

indigo airlines, indigo
indigo airlines, indigo(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it will induct three more Boeing 787-9 planes in its fleet under a damp lease arrangement with Norse Atlantic Airways, as it prepares to launch flights to Europe from mid-summer this year.

Currently, the Gurugram-headquartered airline operates two widebody Boeing 777 planes, wet leased from Turkish Airlines, to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier this month, IndiGo had announced signing a deal for one Boeing 787 with Norse Atlantic Airways.

The delivery of this first widebody B787 is on-track, and it is scheduled to start operations on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1, 2025, IndiGo said in the statement.

IndiGo has signed "another firm agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for damp lease of three Boeing 787-9 aircraft. These aircraft will be arriving in India in the second half of 2025 and will be serving long-haul routes out of India," it said.

In a damp lease, the lessor provides the maintenance along with the aircraft but not the crew and insurance.

The damp lease of these three planes is initially for six month as per the pact but can be extended up to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals, the airline said, adding that both parties remain committed to explore opportunities for further extension, subject to regulatory approvals.

IndiGo and Norse will continue exploring opportunities to contract additional aircraft and increase their collaboration further.

This significant milestone affirms IndiGo's strategic commitment to broadening its global presence and offering its customers a wider range of travel opportunities, the airline said.

IndiGo is extending its partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways for damp lease of additional three Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which will make strategic inroads and establish the brand in the European market, said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

"As we execute our broader strategy to strengthen and extend our international network, we are steadily advancing towards our vision of becoming a global player by 2030, firmly rooted in India and driven by continuous expansion," Elbers added.

IndiGo also said it is consistently expanding its global footprint with an aim to cater to the growing demand for international travel to and from India.

Once all these four B787 are delivered to the airline, Indigo will have a total of six widebody planes, comprising 4 B787s and two B777s in its fleet. Its current operation fleet stands at 355.

Besides wet and damp lease of widebody aircraft to spread its wings in the international market, IndiGo has also placed a firm order for 30 Airbus 350-900 aircraft with an option for additional 70 aircraft, with deliveries expected to commence from 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

