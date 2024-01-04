IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

IndiGo, on Thursday, announced that it would be removing fuel charges from all domestic and international flights following a reduction in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. This action will go into effect immediately, as stated by the airlines.

The fuel charge was introduced in October 2023 following a surge in ATF prices. It was the fourth consecutive ATF price hike at Rs 1,18,199.17 per kilolitre, a 5.14 per cent increase over the previous month and a 2.32 per cent year-on-year hike.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo for serving 'unsafe food' In November 2023, ATF prices declined by nearly 6 per cent and have continued to decline since. In the new year, jet fuel prices were cut for the third consecutive month by 3.9 per cent to Rs 1,01,993.17 per kl in Delhi.

In October, IndiGo had stated that the fuel charges would range from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000, based on distance travelled. ATF can comprise nearly 40 per cent of an airline's costs. Thus, this may provide significant relief while travelling on low-cost airlines.

"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions. IndiGo remains committed to its promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel for our customers," the airline said in its official statement.



IndiGo's consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on September 30 stood at Rs 188.93 crore. The airline's revenue from operations was up 19.57 per cent to Rs 14,944 crore compared to the same period last year at Rs 12,498 crore.