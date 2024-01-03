Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo for serving 'unsafe food'

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food safety regulator FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to the country's largest airline IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight.
On Wednesday, the airline said it has received the show cause notice and would respond as per protocol.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media.
On January 2, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked the airline to show cause why its licence should not be considered for suspension or cancellation and action be initiated as per Food Safety & Standards (FSS) Act for serving unsafe food to a passenger on the flight, according to the show cause notice.
The airline has been given seven days to respond to the notice.
An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is in receipt of a "show cause notice from FSSAI with regard to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We will be responding to the notice, as per protocol".
Last week, a woman passenger Kushboo Gupta found a worm in the sandwich served onboard the flight. After she shared a video on social media, IndiGo had apologised and said the matter was under thorough examination.
The passenger had shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich onboard the flight.

Also Read

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Rs 4.82 lakh-worth food items made using fake FSSAI licence seized in Maha

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

MoD, FSSAI sign MoU to promote use of millets among armed forces personnel

LIC receives GST demand notice of Rs 663 crore from Chennai tax officials

No such thing as EVs vs hybrids, both sister tech: Toyota V-P Gulati

Jio Financial-BlackRock JV applies for mutual fund licence with Sebi

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anupam Kaura as chief human resources officer

Vedanta's aluminium production rises to 599,000 tonnes in Oct-Dec quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo FSSAI airlines Food safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon