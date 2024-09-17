Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IndiQube introduces 'IndiQube Canvas', office interiors experience centre

The centre is a state-of-the-art facility on Outer Ring Road (ORR) that is set to redefine how businesses envision and design their office spaces

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
Bengaluru-based co-working space provider IndiQube has launched a first-of-its-kind experience centre for office interiors in Bangalore—IndiQube Canvas. The experience centre spans over 25,000 square feet.
 

“We always wanted to empower our clients to ‘Make Your Own Office’ with IndiQube. The launch of ‘IndiQube Canvas’ is a step in that direction. It offers businesses a tangible space to walk in, explore, and craft their ideal office environment from a vast range of a-la-carte design, furniture, and fixture options,” said Meghna Agarwal, co-founder, IndiQube.
 
The centre is a state-of-the-art facility on Outer Ring Road (ORR) that is set to redefine how businesses envision and design their office spaces. The latest launch serves as a transformative platform where clients can immerse themselves in a comprehensive showcase of office interior solutions.
 

The shared workspace provider believes that from an impressive range of furniture styles, partitions, ceilings, and flooring options to design elements like moss walls, customizable lighting, varied AC ducts, and wall claddings, the centre allows businesses to explore endless possibilities.
 
Moreover, at the centre, visitors can visualize everything from executive director cabins, curved meeting rooms, and boardrooms to modern features such as phone booths and modular, stackable, height-adjustable workstations, according to the company.
 
“India has never been a one-size-fits-all market. People look for modernity and affordability at the same time. With ‘IndiQube Canvas’, we are offering a bespoke, design-and-build experience that truly empowers businesses to customize their office spaces based on their unique needs and budget. We have over 8,000 SKUs catalogued for various office interior products, thereby giving our clients a plethora of options to pick and choose,” added Rishi Das, co-founder, IndiQube.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

