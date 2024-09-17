Revolt Motors launches RV1 at Rs 84,990, heats up e-bike competition

Haryana-based Revolt Motors on Tuesday launched its first electric motorcycle (e-motorcycle) in the commuter segment, the RV1, priced at an introductory Rs 84,990. The launch follows electric scooter market leader Ola Electric’s unveiling of its Roadster series e-bike last month, which starts at Rs 74,999.

Both companies have undercut the previous lowest price in the category, which stood at Rs 1,10,000. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revolt Motors also introduced a premium variant, the RV1+, priced at Rs 99,990. The RV1 offers two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery with a range of up to 100 km, and a 3.24 kWh battery extending the range to 160 km.

This marks Revolt Motors’ fourth product in its line-up, which already includes the RV400 and RV400 BRZ models. The company plans to expand its portfolio with the launch of one new product each year for the next five years.

“We are committed to bringing technology-driven bikes of the best quality. From this year, we will launch a product every year,” Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said in an interview.

According to BikeDekho.com, around 200 players are competing in the electric two-wheeler (e2W) market, with about 40 in the electric motorbike segment. Revolt Motors leads the e-motorbike segment, having sold 4,893 units as of August 15, according to Vahan data.

Other players in the e-motorcycle segment, including Ultraviolette, Tork, Oben, Matter, and Power EV, are exclusively focused on motorbikes. Meanwhile, companies such as Komaki, Okaya, Kabira Mobility, Odyssey, MX Moto, One Electric, Orxa, Srivaru Motors, Joy e-bike, ADMS, and Pure EV offer both scooters and motorbikes.

Deliveries of the new RV1 series will begin on September 23, with the company targeting sales of 15,000 units by Diwali.

Revolt plans to focus on affordable and mid-price bikes, avoiding the premium segment, which Rattan described as a “small market” for bikes priced over ₹3 lakh.

The company currently has a production capacity of 13,500 units per month, with plans for future expansion. Although Revolt Motors does not produce electric scooters, Rattan mentioned that they could enter that segment if there is sufficient demand.

“Building a good electric bike from scratch takes around three years. The recent incidents of fires in electric bikes have scared the market, but our bikes have not faced such issues because we focus on technology and quality,” Rattan added.

Revolt Motors currently sources its batteries from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Limited (CATL), one of the largest battery manufacturers globally.

Revolt Motors is owned by RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, a publicly listed company.