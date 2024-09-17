Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IBBI chief asks insolvency professionals to be transparent to improve bids

Speaking at a conference organised by IIIPI) in the national capital, he said insolvency professionals and insolvency professional entities are the fulcrum of the insolvency system

Ravi Mital
Ravi Mital, IBBI chairperson
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital on Tuesday asked insolvency professionals to be as transparent as possible during the resolution process as that will help in improving the bids and reduce haircuts.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) in the national capital, he said insolvency professionals and insolvency professional entities are the fulcrum of the insolvency system.

While highlighting that the insolvency professionals need to be mindful of time and delays, Mital said, "be as transparent as possible during the bidding process. This will improve bids, reduce haircuts and improve image of the IBC ecosystem," according to a release issued by IIIPI.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).


First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

