Indo-UK FTA to boost 'Make in India', double trade by 2030: TVS Motor

The signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is poised to open new global frontiers for Indian manufacturing under the Government of India's flagship 'Make in India' initiative, a top official of two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company said on Thursday.

The FTA is also a significant step forward in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

TVS Motor believes the India-UK FTA would create immense opportunities for Indian companies to expand their global footprint while showcasing the country's innovation and engineering excellence on a larger platform.

The landmark agreement is expected to double bilateral trade from the $60 billion to $120 billion by 2030, TVS Motor said.

The Chennai-based company's Managing Director Sudarshan Venu in a release here, said, "We are deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and his unwavering commitment to making India a global manufacturing and design powerhouse." ALSO READ: UK-India FTA to boost medical device trade amid country of origin concerns "The signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is a pivotal moment - it opens new frontiers for Indian companies to take 'Make in India' to the world. We are particularly excited given the launch of new Norton vehicles this year, which will benefit from the strengthening of trade links between India and the UK. It energises our global ambitions and strengthens our resolve to build world-class products and brands," he added.