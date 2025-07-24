Home / Companies / News / Indo-UK FTA to boost 'Make in India', double trade by 2030: TVS Motor

TVS Motor company
TVS Motor believes the India-UK FTA would create immense opportunities for Indian companies to expand their global footprint while showcasing the country's innovation and engineering excellence on a larger platform. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Chennai
Jul 24 2025
The signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is poised to open new global frontiers for Indian manufacturing under the Government of India's flagship 'Make in India' initiative, a top official of two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company said on Thursday.

The FTA is also a significant step forward in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

TVS Motor believes the India-UK FTA would create immense opportunities for Indian companies to expand their global footprint while showcasing the country's innovation and engineering excellence on a larger platform.

The landmark agreement is expected to double bilateral trade from the $60 billion to $120 billion by 2030, TVS Motor said.

The Chennai-based company's Managing Director Sudarshan Venu in a release here, said, "We are deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and his unwavering commitment to making India a global manufacturing and design powerhouse."

"The signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is a pivotal moment - it opens new frontiers for Indian companies to take 'Make in India' to the world. We are particularly excited given the launch of new Norton vehicles this year, which will benefit from the strengthening of trade links between India and the UK. It energises our global ambitions and strengthens our resolve to build world-class products and brands," he added.

India on Thursday signed the FTA, officially dubbed as the "Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement," with the United Kingdom, the 16th trade pact so far as the country aims to boost bilateral trade and investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

