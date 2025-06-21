IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru after ‘Mayday’ alert

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flight 6E-6764, operated by an Airbus A321, departed Guwahati at 4:40 pm and initially attempted to land in Chennai at around 7:45 pm

IndiGo, Bird Strike

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

An IndiGo flight travelling from Guwahati to Chennai with 168 passengers on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Thursday (June 20) night after the pilot issued a ‘Mayday’ alert due to low fuel levels, according to a report by The Times of India
 
Flight 6E-6764, operated by an Airbus A321, departed Guwahati at 4:40 pm and initially attempted to land in Chennai at around 7:45pm. However, the pilot carried out a ‘go-around’ manoeuvre — also known as a balked landing — after the aircraft’s landing gear briefly made contact with the runway.  "After getting the distress call, the ATC (Air Traffic Control) alerted the on-ground staff members who swung into action. Medical and fire services personnel were in place. The aircraft landed safely at 8:20 pm," the Times of India reported, quoting sources at the Kempegowda International Airport.    The incident comes just a week after Air India Dreamliner flight to London crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad.   Earlier on Friday, an IndiGo flight headed to Madurai experienced a technical issue while in the air and requested clearance to return to Chennai, according to sources. The aircraft, which had around 68 passengers on board, landed safely, and all passengers were deplaned following proper safety protocols, the sources added. 
 

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

