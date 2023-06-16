Indsil Hydro Power sells 12 MW power plant in Raipur for Rs 11.40 cr

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese on Friday announced the sale of its 12 MW power plant at Raipur in Chhattisgarh for Rs 11.40 crore.

"The company has entered into a transaction with a buyer for the sale of the 12 MW power plant of the company situated at Raipur, Chhattisgarh for an aggregate consideration of Rs 11.40 crore (exclusive of GST and applicable charges)," according to a BSE filing.

The buyer is not related to the promoters/ promoter group of the company and is not a related party transaction, it stated.

The power plant was not operational and hence, the said sale will not affect the operations of the company, it added.