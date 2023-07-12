Home / Companies / News / Infosys, HCLTech put off pay hikes for employees; TCS bucks trend

Infosys, HCLTech put off pay hikes for employees; TCS bucks trend

Infosys typically rolls out hikes for its senior management in July, but so far, they have not received any communication on the matter, the report said

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two top IT majors have deferred salary hikes for employees amid the ongoing slowdown in the sector as clients are cutting discretionary spending.

Infosys has reportedly decided to defer salary hikes for all its employees below the senior management level that are otherwise rolled out from April every year.

According to a Moneycontrol report, multiple employees have confirmed that they have not received their pay hike due for the June quarter. The report further stated that they have also received no intimation on the delay or when they are likely to receive their pay increases.

Infosys typically rolls out hikes for its senior management in July, but so far, they have not received any communication on the matter, the report said. 

HCLTech, too, has deferred salary hikes for their employees by one quarter. “In the past couple of years, the hiring that we have done and the compensation revision that we have done…we have taken that into consideration and taken a decision to defer our annual salary review by a quarter,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer, HCLTech. 

On the contrary, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm, has gone ahead and rolled out its annual salary increase with effect from April 1, 2023, taking a 200-basis point hit on its operating margins. TCS has rolled out an average hike of 6-8 per cent, while high performers and exceptional performers have received hikes in the range of 8-10 per cent and 12-15 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore

Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Delhi HC allows Go First to carry out maintenance of leased aircraft

HCLTech net slips 11.3% QoQ, maintains FY24 revenue growth guidance at 6-8%

Thomas Cook India's UAE subsidiary acquires 50% stake in 500 FT SPV

IT firm Axtria opens two offices in Pune with 1,000 seat capacity

Apollo Hospitals launches dedicated arm for comprehensive childcare

Topics :Salary hike Infosys HCLTech

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story