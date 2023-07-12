Home / Companies / News / Thomas Cook India's UAE subsidiary acquires 50% stake in 500 FT SPV

Thomas Cook India's UAE subsidiary acquires 50% stake in 500 FT SPV

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said its UAE subsidiary DEI Holdings Limited has acquired a 50 per cent stake in 500 FT SPV Limited.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Thomas Cook India did not divulge details of the quantum of investment made by DEI Holdings in 500 FT SPV Limited, a UAE-incorporated firm.

DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), a 51 per cent step-down subsidiary of the company in UAE, has invested into "500 FT SPV Limited," a company incorporated in the UAE. Post the investment, DEI owns 50 per cent stake in 500 FT SPV Limited, Thomas Cook India informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Thomas Cook India had acquired imaging solutions and services provider Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI) in 2019.

Topics :Thomas CookUAE

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

