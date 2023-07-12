Thomas Cook India's UAE subsidiary acquires 50% stake in 500 FT SPV

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said its UAE subsidiary DEI Holdings Limited has acquired a 50 per cent stake in 500 FT SPV Limited.

Thomas Cook India did not divulge details of the quantum of investment made by DEI Holdings in 500 FT SPV Limited, a UAE-incorporated firm.

DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), a 51 per cent step-down subsidiary of the company in UAE, has invested into "500 FT SPV Limited," a company incorporated in the UAE. Post the investment, DEI owns 50 per cent stake in 500 FT SPV Limited, Thomas Cook India informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Thomas Cook India had acquired imaging solutions and services provider Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI) in 2019.