Infosys joins Stanford affiliate programme to speed AI research initiatives

Infosys on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (Stanford HAI) to help accelerate AI research initiatives.

The IT major will become a part of the institute's Corporate Affiliate Program, according to a statement.

The initiative will leverage Infosys AI-offering Topaz to focus on key areas to drive innovation and accelerate enterprise AI adoption, the statement said.

As part of this programme, Infosys will engage with Stanford HAI faculty and researchers on topics like responsible AI, optimisation of AI models for cost efficiency, and enhancing the effectiveness of business process value chain through AI and ML, among others.