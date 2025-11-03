Home / Companies / News / Dhan launches stock lending feature to let investors earn passive income

Dhan launches stock lending feature to let investors earn passive income

Fintech platform Dhan introduces the stock lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM), allowing investors to earn up to 24% annually on idle shares and ETFs through exchange-backed lending

Fintech
The launch marks another step in Dhan’s efforts to provide retail investors with technology-driven tools to enhance returns and participation in India’s evolving capital markets.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech platform Dhan has launched the stock lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM) feature, a move that will allow long-term investors to earn passive income from their idle stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings.
 
The new feature enables investors to lend their unutilised shares to borrowers for a fixed rental fee without selling their investments. The low-cost brokerage claims lenders can earn between 6 per cent and 24 per cent per annum on highly liquid stocks, with all transactions guaranteed by the clearing corporation.
 
What makes Dhan’s SLBM feature unique?
 

Also Read

Time to go global for India's fintech after UPI success? What experts say

AI-enabled devices redefining digital banking, say experts at BFSI Summit

Premium

UPI accounts for 85% of payment volumes: RBI's payment system report

Premium

Lenders tap alternative data as next frontier in credit fraud fight

Revolut India bets big on prepaid Visa cards, targets $7 bn in transactions

Pravin Jadhav, chief executive officer of Dhan, said, “This mechanism is an exchange-driven process and marks the first time a discount broker has digitally introduced such an option in India.”
 
He added that the system has been designed to be seamless, transparent, and easy to use, ensuring investors retain full ownership of their stocks and receive daily rental payouts.
 
The launch marks another step in Dhan’s efforts to provide retail investors with technology-driven tools to enhance returns and participation in India’s evolving capital markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC allows Centre to consider full relief on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Tirun Travel partners with Air India to launch integrated fly-cruise trips

Delhivery moves over ₹19,000 crore in goods amid record festive surge

Topics :Industry NewsFintech sectorFintech firms

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story