Hinduja Group to invest Rs 20,000 cr in Andhra across energy, EV sectors

As part of the pact, the Hinduja Group will enhance the capacity of the Visakhapatnam power plant by 1,600 MW and set up solar and wind energy projects in the Rayalaseema region

electric vehicle
Representative Image
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Google
Diversified conglomerate Hinduja Group has agreed to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in phases, following a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in London, the state government said on Monday.

Naidu met Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group India; Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Europe; and Shom Hinduja, Founder of Hinduja Renewables, to discuss investment opportunities in the energy and transport sectors.

"An agreement of Rs 20,000 crore investment in phases was signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and the Hinduja Group to expand its investments in the state in a phased manner," said a government release.

As part of the pact, the Hinduja Group will enhance the capacity of the Visakhapatnam power plant by 1,600 MW and set up solar and wind energy projects in the Rayalaseema region.

The group will also establish an electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturing plant at Mallavalli in Krishna district to boost the state's EV ecosystem, the release added.

Additionally, an agreement was reached to create a statewide network of electric charging stations in collaboration with the government to promote green transport initiatives.

Naidu said the partnership with the Hinduja Group underscores Andhra Pradesh's growing role as a hub for renewable energy and sustainable industrial investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hinduja GroupElectric vehicles in IndiaEV market

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

