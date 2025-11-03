Hinduja Group to invest Rs 20,000 cr in Andhra across energy, EV sectors

Diversified conglomerate Hinduja Group has agreed to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in phases, following a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in London, the state government said on Monday.

Naidu met Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group India; Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Europe; and Shom Hinduja, Founder of Hinduja Renewables, to discuss investment opportunities in the energy and transport sectors.

"An agreement of Rs 20,000 crore investment in phases was signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and the Hinduja Group to expand its investments in the state in a phased manner," said a government release.