Infosys, Sector Alarm partner to transform enterprise biz systems on cloud

Indian IT services company Infosys on Tuesday announced a five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, one of Europe's leading providers in security, to migrate their core enterprise business systems on the cloud.

According to a release, Infosys will work closely with Sector Alarm to migrate their disparate, on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform onto Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), helping them modernise their financial and business operating models.

"Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, one of Europe's leading providers in security, who are partially owned by global investment firm KKR, to transform their core enterprise business systems on the cloud," the release said.

Capitalising on Infosys' digital transformation capabilities, the Microsoft platform will enable Sector Alarm to streamline finances, gain business insights, and help seamlessly integrate with their existing CRM platform, the release added.

Infosys was selected by Sector Alarm for its track record in the Nordics region, experience with PE customers, deep domain expertise in cloud-powered ERP transformation, and next-gen Application Management Services.