Inox Wind ties up with German firm for new series of turbine generators

Homegrown Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has partnered with Germany-based Wind to Energy to introduce a new series of wind turbine generators in the domestic market.

Under the agreement, Wind to Energy (W2E) will share its technology and design for the 4.X MW series wind turbine generators (WTG), Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) said in a statement.

The new series of wind turbine generators has been designed for low wind regimes in India, the company said.

Wind to Energy (W2E) is a global provider of technology and design for wind turbines.

Inox Wind currently manufactures 2 MW and 3 MW turbines with multiple blades on existing licences with AMSC. The company will target installations of its 4.X MW series WTGs across various sites in the country.

A 4.X MW series WTG can be upgraded with the use of boosters and Inox Wind will offer it in multiple blade and tower variants, it said.

"The launch of 4.X MW wind turbines marks an important milestone for Inox Wind, as we continue on our exciting growth journey. These turbines can be upgraded with the use of boosters and will be available with multiple variants.

"The launch of the 4.X MW series turbines secures IWL on the technological front for the next decade, and places it at a solid footing for achieving strong growth ahead," Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India's leading wind energy solutions provider servicing independent power producers (IPPs), utilities, public sector units (PSUs) and corporate investors.