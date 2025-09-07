Instamart launches mega sale with up to 90% discounts, 10-min delivery

Instamart, Swiggy’s quick-commerce platform, is set to roll out its first annual mega sale — Quick India Movement 2025. Running from September 19 to 28 across the Instamart and Swiggy apps, the sale will offer time-bound deals and rapid delivery, as the company seeks to capitalise on growing consumer appetite for speed and convenience in e-commerce.

Customers can look forward to discounts of 50-90 per cent across categories including electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty and personal care, and toys, delivered in just 10 minutes. With more than 50,000 products on offer, Instamart said it is reimagining festive shopping by bringing the speed and convenience of quick commerce to the season’s biggest offers.

To maximise savings, shoppers can avail themselves of an instant 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,000 with all Axis Bank credit cards. There will be deals on popular smartphones such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, POCO and Realme, along with gadgets and appliances from boAt, JBL, Philips, Realme, GoBoult, Lifelong, Nu Republic, Noise, Portronics and Marshall. The sale will also feature offers on daily essentials from leading brands such as Ariel, Aashirvaad, Airwick and Mortein. To complement festive shopping, discounts will extend to Ferrero Rocher, Haldiram’s, Kellogg’s, India Gate, The Whole Truth, and household essentials from Origami.