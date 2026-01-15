Investec India partners Ravi Kapoor's SACS Partners to boost advisory biz

Investec Capital Services India, part of the Investec Group, has entered into a business collaboration with Strategic Advisory & Capital Solutions Partners (SACS Partners) to strengthen its financial advisory business spanning mergers and acquisitions, private capital raising and secondary market block transactions.

As part of the arrangement, veteran investment banker Ravi Kapoor, founder of SACS Partners, will take on a non-executive role as vice-chairman of investment banking at Investec India.

Kapoor, with more than 37 years of investment banking experience, has advised on more than 600 transactions across capital markets and M&A with an aggregate value exceeding $500 billion in India.

Under the collaboration, Investec India’s origination, structuring and distribution capabilities, along with its international network, will be complemented by Kapoor’s C-suite relationships and deal-making experience, the firm said. SACS Partners is an independent advisory firm that works with large and mid-sized corporates as well as financial sponsors. Investec India is majority owned by UK-based Investec Bank, a full-service bank with a market capitalisation of about £5.3 billion. Ajeeth Narayan, country head, India, Investec India, said, “Investec India is committed to growing in the Indian market, which is one of the most exciting growth markets, and we see a large opportunity for Investec in India. We are really excited to work with Ravi and SACS Partners to bring best-in-class ideas and execution to our clients.”