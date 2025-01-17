Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IOC buys 7 million barrels of Middle Eastern, African crude oil via tenders

IOC buys 7 million barrels of Middle Eastern, African crude oil via tenders

Indian refiners are increasing Middle Eastern crude purchases from the spot markets after Washington last Friday announced sweeping sanctions targeting Russian producers

Indian Oil corporation, IOC
IOC's other purchases include a very large crude carrier containing 1 million barrels each of Nigeria's Agbami and Akpo crude. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner, has bought 7 million barrels of spot Middle Eastern and African crude oil via tenders, including a rare purchase of Abu Dhabi's Murban, as US sanctions are expected to hit supplies from Russia, trade sources said on Friday.

Indian refiners are increasing Middle Eastern crude purchases from the spot markets after Washington last Friday announced sweeping sanctions targeting Russian producers and tankers, disrupting supply from the world's No. 2 producer and tightening ship availability.

Totsa, the trading unit of French major TotalEnergies, sold the 2-million-barrel Murban crude cargo to IOC, the sources said.

IOC's other purchases include a very large crude carrier containing 1 million barrels each of Nigeria's Agbami and Akpo crude and 1 million barrels of Gabon's Rabi Light from Shell, and another VLCC of 1 million barrels each of Agbami and Angolan Nemba crude from Chevron.

The deals were likely concluded on delivered basis, the sources said, although prices were not immediately available.

The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.

Also Read

Govt-owned oil refiners struggle to get adequate crude supplies from Russia

IOC to invest over Rs 21,000 cr in Bihar refinery expansion, gas projects

Jefferies upgrades Indian Oil to 'Buy', lifts target to Rs 185; share up 2%

IOCL reports Q2 net loss of Rs 169 crore as refining, marketing margins dip

IOC Q2 results: PAT falls 98% to Rs 180 cr on fall in refining, fuel margin

IOC earlier this week floated tenders seeking sour and sweet crude for loading between the second-half of February and the first-half of March.

Spot premiums for Middle East crude extended their rally on Thursday to their highest in more than two years as strong demand from top importers China and India to replace sanction-hit supplies from Russia and Iran drove up prices.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti plans to drive in small EVs after eVitara preview at Mobility Expo

Hindenburg Research announces winding up of operations; Adani shares rally

Reliance Retail Q3 results: Net profit rises 10.1% to Rs 3,485 crore

Sun Pharma's unit Taro to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics

Spencer's Retail enters quick commerce space with JIFFY as growth driver

Topics :Indian Oil CorpIndian OilCrude OilMiddle EastAfrica

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story