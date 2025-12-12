iSprout secures ₹60 crore in debt funding to accelerate expansion

Hyderabad-based managed office provider iSprout has raised ₹60 crore in debt funding from Tata Capital. The infusion will support its expansion across major Indian metros, bolster enterprise-grade infrastructure and scale its managed office portfolio.

“This investment strengthens iSprout’s position to expand into high-growth business hubs, allowing us to capture a larger market share in flexible workspaces and scale with disciplined, asset-strategic growth. With strong occupancy and a robust pipeline, we are committed to delivering long-term value to our clients, investors and stakeholders, while accelerating our growth journey, including plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming years,” said Sundari Patibandla, co-founder and chief executive officer, iSprout.

iSprout plans to deploy the capital towards new centres in tier-I and tier-II cities, along with upgrades to its technology, workspace customisation capabilities and end-to-end facility management services. Sreeni Tirdhala, co-founder and chief strategy officer, said: “We have grown 10 times in the last five years, and this investment aligns with our mission to build world-class managed offices. Enterprises and global capability centres (GCCs) need flexible, high-performance work ecosystems. This funding reinforces our ability to deliver tech-enabled, future-ready spaces. We’re excited to scale with speed and quality.” With flexible workspaces emerging as a strategic priority for domestic and global enterprises, iSprout said the funding will enable faster scaling to meet growing demand while continuing to deliver design-led workspaces.