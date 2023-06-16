Home / Companies / News / Isuzu may sell 44% stake in India unit as it exits low-profit businesses

Isuzu may sell 44% stake in India unit as it exits low-profit businesses

Japanese firm, whose stake is valued at Rs 734 cr, is talking to several potential investors including JBM Auto, a media report said on Friday

Dev ChatterjeeSohini Das Mumbai
Isuzu may sell 44% stake in India unit as it exits low-profit businesses

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Isuzu Motors, Japan, the promoters of BSE-listed commercial vehicle maker SML Isuzu, is planning to sell its 44 per cent stake in the company as part of their broader strategy to exit low profit-making businesses.
The company, earlier known as Swaraj Mazda, reported sales of Rs 1,822 crore and returned to profitability in the fiscal 2023 at Rs 19.8 crore. The Japanese firm is talking to several potential investors including JBM Auto to sell its stake, a media report said on Friday.

Emails to Isuzu did not elicit any response. JBM Auto did not reply to email queries.
Bankers said the company's total market capitalisation was Rs 1,670 crore as on Friday and hence Isuzu stake is claimed at around Rs 734 crore.

"Taking into account the company's low market share in the Indian automobile market, the Japanese company will not get any premium on its stake. The transaction is likely to be signed at the current market price," said a banker, asking not to be named.

The Indian commercial vehicle's segment demand remained muted on a yoy basis in the month of May as customers are refraining from buying commercial vehicles.
According to an estimate by Kotak analysts, the CV segment volumes declined by mid to high-single digit yoy due to muted demand trends, given pre-buy of vehicles ahead of the transition to BSVI Phase II in March 2023.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle volumes declined 12 per cent mainly due to a 38 per cent YoY dip in the light commercial vehicle segment and 19 per cent decline in the SCV cargo & pickup segment, partly offset by 11 per cent increase in the M&HCV segment and 7 per cent improvement in the passenger carrier segment. Another leading CV maker Ashok Leyland reported 1 per cent volume decline led by 9 per cent YoY decline in LCVs, offset by 4 per cent YoY improvement in the M&HCV segment volumes in May 2023.

Also Read

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

SML Isuzu hits 20% upper circuit as PV sales more-than-doubles in Dec 2022

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Leased petroleum assets under IBC to be exempt from moratorium: MCA

Indsil Hydro Power sells 12 MW power plant in Raipur for Rs 11.40 cr

Looking to expand footprint, Voltas to strengthen 'Voltas Beko' brand

JBM Auto top contender for controlling stake in SML Isuzu: Report

Music in a bottle: How Coke Studio Bharat is adding fizz to Coca-Cola

Topics :Isuzu MotorsCompaniesStake sale

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story