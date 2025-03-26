Delhi HC to hear Musk's Tesla infringement suit against India's Tesla Power

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a trademark infringement plea moved by Elon Musk's Tesla Inc against India-based Tesla Power India Limited after mediation between the two parties failed. Justice Saurabh Banerjee said he will hear the case on April 15.

Tesla Inc had filed a trademark infringement suit in the Delhi High Court on May 2 last year against Gurugram-based Tesla Power India, alleging the company was using the 'Tesla' name and logo to mislead consumers into believing that it was related to Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. During the hearings last year, Tesla had told the court that despite a cease and desist order in April 2022, the Gurugram-based company had continued using the brand name 'Tesla Power'. Meanwhile, the Indian company argued that its main business was lead acid batteries and it had no plans to make electric vehicles.