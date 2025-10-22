Home / Companies / News / ITC Hotels opens 98-key Welcomhotel in Bodh Gaya, boosting tourism

ITC Hotels opens 98-key Welcomhotel in Bodh Gaya, boosting tourism

The 18-acre property is poised to redefine Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism in the state, ITC Hotels said

ITC hotels
Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITC Hotels on Wednesday announced that it has opened a Welcomhotel in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, featuring convention facilities along with 98 rooms & suites.

The 18-acre property is poised to redefine Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism in the state, ITC Hotels said.

"Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya stands as a reflection of our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that celebrate local heritage while upholding the highest standards of service excellence. Bodh Gaya, with its timeless appeal, stands as an enriching destination that resonates deeply with travellers to this historical region," Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels Limited, said.

Located nearly 12 km from Gaya International Airport, Welcomhotel Bodh Gaya provides easy access for both domestic and international travellers, the company said.

Visitors can explore Bodh Gaya's spiritual and cultural richness - from the UNESCO-listed Mahabodhi Temple and serene monasteries to the ancient ruins of Nalanda and the meditative retreats at Dungeshwari Caves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Demand rebound to drive Havells' volume and margin recovery from Q3

Hit by unusual heavy rains, Heineken's India volume declines in Jul-Sep

OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic turn to India to hire top AI talent

NCLT orders proceedings against Bhilai Jaypee Cement over ₹45 cr default

Jaguar Land Rover August hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion: Report

Topics :Company NewsGayaITC HotelsBihar

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story