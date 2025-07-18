Home / Companies / News / ITC Hotels plans to scale up to 220 properties by 2030 via franchise push

ITC Hotels plans to scale up to 220 properties by 2030 via franchise push

ITC Hotels is accelerating growth through franchise and management contracts under its asset-light growth strategy, strategic partnerships, and brand-led operations in India and neighbouring markets

ITC Hotels
Following its demerger from ITC Limited, the company has adopted an asset-light model to scale operations efficiently
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
ITC Hotels Ltd aims to grow its portfolio to over 220 operating hotels with more than 20,000 keys by 2030, according to its latest annual report for 2024-25. The company plans to accelerate this expansion through management contracts and franchise models.
Currently, about 70 per cent of its operational rooms are run under such arrangements, helping the company grow with lower capital investment. 
Following its demerger from ITC Limited, the company has adopted an asset-light model to scale operations efficiently. It owns several well-known brands, including ITC Hotels, Mementos, WelcomHotel, Storii, Fortune, and WelcomHeritage. 
“Having achieved considerable scale and market standing, the business pivoted into an asset right strategy to drive growth and reduce the capital intensity of operations,” the company stated in its report. 
ITC Hotels also highlighted its focus on strong partnerships with asset owners, offering brand strength and operational expertise.
 

Fast-growing hospitality chain

Over the past two years, the company has launched 30 hotels, with 29 of them being managed or franchised properties in India and Nepal. The company currently operates more than 140 properties, totalling over 13,300 rooms under its six brands. A significant number of upcoming properties are brownfield assets expected to open in the next four years.
 

Strong Q1 performance despite global headwinds

In Q1 FY26, ITC Hotels posted a 54 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit, reaching ₹133 crore. Revenue grew 15 per cent to ₹815.5 crore from ₹705.8 crore last year. 
Room revenue saw healthy growth driven by weddings, retail travel, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). The company signed eight new hotels this quarter in cities like Goa, Dehradun, and Ranthambore.
 
[With PTI inputs]

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

