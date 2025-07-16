ixigo Q1 net profit rises 28% to ₹19 crore, revenue up 73% at ₹314 crore

Tech travel platform ixigo on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 19 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26), as it continues to leverage its strategy of providing travel services to the next billion users.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.8 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations rose 73 per cent to Rs 314.4 crore from Rs 181.8 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its gross transaction value (GTV) rose 55 per cent to Rs 4,644.6 crore from the year-ago period.

The company's bus and train ticketing categories gained traction with a 26 per cent and 74 per cent rise in passenger segments, respectively. The train category was the largest contributor to revenue with 41.3 per cent, while buses contributed 24.4 per cent. The flights category made a contribution of 32.8 per cent.

In the March quarter, train bookings by Gen Z travellers, aged between 18 and 30, rose 45 per cent Y-o-Y on the platform, with Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, and Pune emerging as the fastest-growing markets. Meanwhile, bus bookings from this cohort saw even sharper growth, rising 56 per cent Y-o-Y, led by Indore, Lucknow, and Nagpur. "Solo women travellers are also contributing significantly to this momentum. Train bookings by solo female travellers grew by 123 per cent Y-o-Y, while 27 per cent of solo bus bookings were made by women, highlighting a strong shift towards more empowered and independent travel choices," the release further stated.