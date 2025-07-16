Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / QpiAI raises $32 million from Avataar, NQM to build quantum computers

QpiAI raises $32 million from Avataar, NQM to build quantum computers

Bengaluru-based QpiAI raises $32 million to build utility-scale quantum systems as India pushes ahead in emerging technologies through public and private backing

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, chief executive and founder of QpiA

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, chief executive and founder of QpiA

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian quantum computing startup QpiAI secured $32 million in Series A funding led by Avataar Ventures and India’s National Quantum Mission, as the company races to deliver utility-scale quantum systems for enterprise clients.
 
The Bengaluru-based firm has developed full-stack quantum hardware and software, already delivering applications in materials science and drug discovery to global enterprises. Led by former Nvidia and Qualcomm executive Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, QpiAI employs over two dozen PhDs from top quantum research universities across the US and Europe.
 
The funding will accelerate delivery of its utility-scale quantum computer and fuel global expansion. The firm has offices in India, Finland, and the United States.
 
 
“Markets are ripe for utility-scale quantum computers with logical qubits and we are leading efforts towards building full-stack utility-scale quantum computers,” said Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, chief executive and founder of QpiAI.
 
Avataar Ventures believes quantum computing could "advance mankind beyond imagination" and sees India positioned to lead the emerging technology, according to Managing Partner Mohan Kumar. 

Also Read

AIonOS

AIonOS acquires majority stake in Salesforce partner Cloud Analogy

aws

AWS plans to add $23 bn to India's GDP by 2030, says Sandeep Dutta

PremiumIndia data centre market, real estate developers in data centres, data centre investments India, data centre real estate growth, Hiranandani data centre plans, AI and cloud adoption India, 5G impact on data centres, hyperscale data centres India, Min

Data centre boom: Realty cos eye revenue upside, portfolio diversification

PremiumMitesh Jain, Regional Vice President, Akamai Technologies

Expanding services in cybersecurity, Cloud computing, says Akamai exec

In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers. They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of inf

Amazon's cloud unit builds first quantum computing chip called 'Ocelot'

 
Kumar said QpiAI has demonstrated strong technical and commercial leadership through functional quantum computing applications deployed at major automotive and life sciences customers. He said the company is "on path to lead the quantum wave for the emerging markets" with its full-stack technology approach. Kumar cited the vision and capabilities of QpiAI's team under Dr Nagaraja as key factors in the investment decision.
 
The Indian National Quantum Mission views QpiAI as a key success story in building the country’s quantum computing ecosystem, according to Chairman Dr Ajai Chowdhry.
 
"NQM is formed with a mission to enable the quantum ecosystem in India. We are early supporters of QpiAI and are proud of its achievements so far," Chowdhry said. He noted that the mission’s backing helped QpiAI attract global investors and advance India’s quantum startup ecosystem.
 
“We plan to continue to support home-grown product companies like QpiAI to help them grow into large enterprises and position India as a global leader in quantum technologies,” Chowdhry said.

More From This Section

Ritesh Agarwal, oyo

OYO's Ritesh Agarwal invests in luxury fashion startup Culture Circle

EximPe (Photo: Indianweb2.com)

EximPe secures in-principle nod for cross-border payment aggregator licence

Trupeer founders Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta

Trupeer raises $3 mn to automate video production for software teams

Flipkart

Flipkart offers $50 million stock buyback to employees ahead of planned IPO

PremiumPhonePe

PhonePe retained top UPI spot with 46% market share in June, shows data

Topics : Cloud computing Indian startups Startup fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon