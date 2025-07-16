Greenlam to invest ₹1,147 crore in Andhra for South's largest laminate unit

Greenlam Industries Ltd, one of the largest players in the organised laminate business, will set up South India’s largest laminate facility with an investment of around ₹1,147 crore at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh, said a government source aware of the development.

The high-pressure laminate and particle board manufacturing facility will have an annual production capacity of 7 million sheets of high-pressure laminate and 290,000 cubic metres of wood-based particle board sheets. According to the source, the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 329 crore, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the project’s capital cost.

“Greenlam is eligible for tailor-made incentives as per the state’s Industrial Development Policy (4.0) 2024–29. Under the policy, the government may provide a 35 per cent capital subsidy, 2.25 per cent of annual turnover, a power tariff subsidy of Rs 1 per unit, and subsidies on state duties. Total subsidies from the state government are more than Rs 329 crore,” he said.

ALSO READ: Nisaba Godrej outlines 2040 vision to shareholders in GCPL's annual report Greenlam plans to install a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced Continuous Press System from Germany. “The entire machinery and equipment are proposed to adhere to global standards of excellence in manufacturing, safety, and the environment. This will be the only plant utilising a German continuous press system in South India,” he added. This development comes at a time when the Indian engineered wood market is growing, driven by rising living standards and increased consumer expenditure on home décor. The Indian home décor market was estimated at $33.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $40.98 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14 per cent from 2023–28.