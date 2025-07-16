Greenlam to invest ₹1,147 crore in Andhra for South's largest laminate unit

Greenlam Industries Ltd, one of the largest players in the organised laminate business, will set up South India’s largest laminate facility with an investment of around ₹1,147 crore at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh, said a government source aware of the development.
The high-pressure laminate and particle board manufacturing facility will have an annual production capacity of 7 million sheets of high-pressure laminate and 290,000 cubic metres of wood-based particle board sheets. According to the source, the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 329 crore, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the project’s capital cost.
“Greenlam is eligible for tailor-made incentives as per the state’s Industrial Development Policy (4.0) 2024–29. Under the policy, the government may provide a 35 per cent capital subsidy, 2.25 per cent of annual turnover, a power tariff subsidy of Rs 1 per unit, and subsidies on state duties. Total subsidies from the state government are more than Rs 329 crore,” he said.
Greenlam plans to install a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced Continuous Press System from Germany. “The entire machinery and equipment are proposed to adhere to global standards of excellence in manufacturing, safety, and the environment. This will be the only plant utilising a German continuous press system in South India,” he added.
This development comes at a time when the Indian engineered wood market is growing, driven by rising living standards and increased consumer expenditure on home décor. The Indian home décor market was estimated at $33.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $40.98 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14 per cent from 2023–28.
According to a report by CareEdge Ratings, Greenlam is among the top two laminate manufacturers in the country’s organised segment and holds an established position in the laminate and veneer segments. Greenlam’s brands—Greenlam, New Mika, and Decowood—are leading names in these categories. The company has also launched engineered wood flooring and engineered door segments under the brand 'Mikasa' and recently ventured into the plywood segment, which is expected to further strengthen its presence in the interior infrastructure sector. Additionally, it has entered the chipboard business, marketed under the brand “Greenlam MFC”.
Greenlam is also India’s largest exporter of laminate and has an established presence in quality-stringent export markets, with growth recorded in recent years. The company’s export revenue (on a consolidated level) stood at ₹1,178 crore—comprising 45.85 per cent of gross sales—in FY25, compared to ₹1,026 crore (44.5 per cent of gross sales) in FY24. With a balanced presence in both domestic and export markets, the company is well positioned to withstand downturns in either segment, the CareEdge Ratings report added.