Home / Industry / News / SC agrees to hear Adani Krishnapatnam Port's appeal against NGT order

Supreme Court seeks replies from CPCB and others after Adani port challenges NGT's penalty for coal dust pollution and environmental clearance violations

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal filed by Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) challenging a February order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which imposed a penalty on the company for environmental damage. The appeal pertains to a February 2025 report by the Joint Committee constituted by the NGT’s Principal Bench, New Delhi.
 
The committee had recommended a penalty on AKPL for causing environmental damage due to coal dust pollution and for failing to comply with environmental clearance norms. It found significant coal dust deposits on roads and surrounding trees within the port premises, ineffective tractor-mounted sweeping machines, damaged windshields in the coal storage yard, poor housekeeping in coal handling berth areas, and other instances of non-compliance.
   
A Bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar of the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other respondents to reply to AKPL’s appeal. AKPL’s counsel argued that the litigation before the NGT proceeded without impleading the company or giving it an opportunity to be heard. 
 
The apex court, however, said it would not stay the NGT’s order without first hearing the other side.
 
The case originated from a complaint filed by a local resident, who informed the NGT that coal handling activities at Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh were causing health issues and deteriorating air quality. Though the complaint was later withdrawn, the NGT took suo motu cognisance of the matter following a report submitted by a joint team comprising the CPCB, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), and the District Collector. The report concluded that AKPL had failed to adhere to environmental safeguards.
 
Challenging the NGT’s directions, AKPL argued before the Supreme Court that the Tribunal’s findings and penalty were unwarranted, especially after the complaint was withdrawn and remedial measures were taken. The company also sought a stay on the NGT’s order, which was not granted by the apex court.

Topics : Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Supreme Court National Green Tribunal

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

